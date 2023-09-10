Javelin sensation Kishore Jena wins Indian Grand Prix 5 with throw of 82.53m

Chandigarh [India], September 10 : Kishore Jena and Amoj Jacob, who excelled in the Budapest World Championships last month, kept up their good form to earn gold medals at the Indian Grand Prix 5 2023 athletics on Sunday in Chandigarh.

Javelin sensation Jena’s best attempt, a throw of 82.53m, came on his first try. His following throws read 80.74m, 81.56m and 78.39m. The 28-year-old athlete spoiled on the fifth attempt and finished with 78.98m.

All of Jena’s permitted throws were finer than the second-placed Vikas Yadav, who accomplished a distance of 72.88m.

Jena was thrust into the spotlight with a personal best of 84.77m in Budapest last month.

On a night when, for the first time in the history of Indian track and field, three countrymen competed together in the final of a single event at the World Athletics Championships, the Odisha athlete put on a show to remember, hurling the spear to a distance of 84.77m, a personal best.

Jacob, part of the team that broke the men’s 4x400 Asian record at the world championships last month, won the men’s 400m race in Chandigarh. He finished line in 45.92s to pip Olympian Noah Nirmal Tom for the gold medal. Noah Nirmal Tom claimed silver in 46.55s.

Jyothi Yarraji competed in the 400m sprint for the first time. The 23-year-old finished 10th in the event in 53.91s.

Vithya Ramraj timed 52.40s to bag the women’s 400m gold ahead of Subha Venkatesan, who finished her run in 52.57s to claim second spot.

The Indian Grand Prix 5 athletics meet will conclude on Monday.

