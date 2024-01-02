Javelin throwers Kishore Jena, DP Manu added to anti-doping testing pool

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Indian javelin throwers Kishore Jena and DP Manu have been added to the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for the first quarter of 2024.

The AIU is the independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues - including doping and age fraud. Each quarter, several international athletes who compete at elite levels in their respective sports are chosen to be part of the RTP by AIU. Around 800 athletes are part of the RTP list updated for the first quarter of 2024.

Kishore Jena and DP Manu finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Jena also claimed the silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year while Manu clinched the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Additionally, Kishore Jena has also secured a quota for India for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The RTP list for the first quarter of 2024 includes a total of seven Indian athletes. Besides Kishore Jena and DP Manu, Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, women's javelin ace Annu Rani and long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin are also part of this list.

Athletes enlisted in the RTP are obligated to provide whereabouts information to the AIU. This includes details such as their residence, training locations, work engagements, competition schedules, and other relevant information. Instances of non-compliance with the obligations laid down by the AIU could lead to suspension.

