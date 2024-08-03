Jay Shah announces new NCA facility in Bengaluru, to feature 45 practice pitches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday that the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru will be opening shortly and will feature a lot of world-class facilities.

Jay took to X and announced that the facilities will include 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-sized swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities related to training, recovery and sports science. He also said that such facilities will help current and future cricketers develop their cricketing skills in the best possible environment.

He also posted pictures of some of these facilities.

"Very excited to announce that the @BCCI's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru. The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities. This initiative will help our nation's current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment!"

The former BCCI president Saurav Ganguly, Shah and current NCA chief VVS Laxman had laid the foundation stone for the new facility back in February 2022.

The current campus of NCA, located in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a cricket facility of BCCI for the purpose of training young cricketers identified as potential members of the Indian Cricket Team in future. It is also used for rehabilitation when players go through an injury. VVS Laxman is the current chief of the NCA.

