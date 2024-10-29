Jay Shah applauds India women's team for 'phenomenal' 2-1 series win over New Zealand

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday hailed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team for "a phenomenal win" against recently-crowned T20 World Cup-winner New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

India rode on a superb century by opener Smriti Mandhana and an unbeaten half-century by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to chase down a target of 233 with 34 balls to spare for a six-wicket win. The bowlers led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3-39) and Priya Mishra (2-41) set up the victory by bowling out New Zealand for 232 in 49.5 overs.

With the win in the third and final ODI, India clinched the series 2-1, coming back strongly after losing the second match.

"A phenomenal win by our Indian Women’s Team against New Zealand! Massive applause for @mandhana_smriti on her century and @ImHarmanpreet for a powerful half-century. With this 2-1 series victory, you’ve made us proud once again!" Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

India had won the first game by 59 runs against the newly-crowned T20n World Cup winner but lost the next one by 59 runs. All three matches were played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After New Zealand Women elected to bat first, the Indian bowlers came up with a clinical performance to bowl out the visitors for 232 in 49.5 overs with Brooke Halliday top-scoring for the visitors with 86 off 96 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three maximums.

In reply, Mandhana scored an exact hundred off 122 balls while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 59 off 63 deliveries and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia contributed 35 as the Indian top order came good to help them reach 236/4 in 44.2 overs and win the match with 34 balls remaining. Mandhana and Harmanpreet shared a crucial partnership of 117 runs that paved the way for India'svictory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor