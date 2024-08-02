Jayasuriya encourages SL to overcome criticism and perform well in ODIs vs India

Colombo, Aug 2 Interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya, wants Sri Lanka to use the crictism they got from the T20I series defeat to India to improve during the ODI leg of the tour.

Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 T20I series loss to the reigning world champions during and have been battling injuries to a host of key players ahead of the opening ODI contest in Colombo on Friday.

"I tell them that I have been at this place too during my 20 years as a player. "A lot of you have just started. You have to be able to accept this criticism, and then be able to come out and play well. If you play well the fans will love you. What they say to you is because of the hurt they are feeling, and that's temporary," Jayasuriya said.

Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara are sidelined due to injuries, and several team members have been affected by the flu ahead of the ODI series with India. However, Jayasuriya will not be using these absences as an excuse and expects the remaining squad members to step up and perform well in the upcoming matches.

"I'm interim coach and I've only got these two series, but that's not how I think. When I was playing, and even now, I hate to lose. The players who are around now know that too. When I talk to them, I tell them that fans in this country love the game, and a lot of us, including me, have brought cricket into this country to a certain place," Jaisuriya was quoted by ICC.

"I've spoken about that a lot individually with players and as a team. In terms of facilities and practice, I've tried to do as much as I can. What I want is to create a good environment so they can be mentally in the right place and can play with confidence," he said.

Charith Asalanka faces pressure to perform against India, having scored just 14 runs from three innings in the recent T20I series. The new white-ball captain also struggled in the T20 World Cup, with 71 runs from three innings.

However, Jayasuriya supports the 27-year-old to excel in the 50-over format. "Charith Asalanka is one of our best players in this (ODI) format, and we need to remember that," Jayasuriya said. "But when you get the captaincy, there is some pressure. I've been there too. You have got to give them a little time in that position."

"There are ten more players in the side, and 16 in the squad. We all have to get together and give him the confidence too. At any moment, the captain could click. Charith Asalanka is someone who works really hard. He's very professional and communicates well," he concluded.

