Jeev Milkha Singh hails son Harjai's Junior Golf success

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 : Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh expressed delight on his son Harjai Milkha Singh achieving multiple Junior Golf titles, including IGU Southern India, Gujarat & Jharkhand Championships.

Speaking to ANI, Jeev Milkha Singh expressed pride in his son Harjai Milkha Singh for achieving his 2025 goal of becoming India's top junior golfer after winning multiple junior titles, crediting Harjai's hard work, discipline, and dedication.

"For parents, it's a very happy moment that your kid is doing well. He had set a goal for 2025 to be the number one junior, and he's achieved that. It's all his hard work, dedication, and discipline that have got him to where he is today," Singh said.

Jeev Milkha Singh said that he hopes his son will continue to improve and succeed internationally to carry forward the family legacy.

Jeev also shared his own ambitions, saying that while he can no longer compete with younger players on the main tour, he aims to win a major championship on the senior tour within the next 10 years, before retiring from competitive golf.

"I'm hoping, in the future, he works harder and performs well internationally so that he can keep the legacy going and I think by becoming the number 1, he does not only make his parents happy but also puts a smile on his grandparents faces," he said.

"I plan to win a major championship on the senior tour. I cannot do it on the main tour now because I cannot compete with the youngsters because they are stronger and they hit the ball further. I want to win a major, maybe a PGA Championship, the British Open, or the US Open Senior Championship, before I say thank you to this game. I'm 54 years old. I've given myself another 10 years, I would say till 65. In the next 10 years, if I can do it, I think I would have achieved what I wanted to, and this is what I started playing golf for," he said further while speaking to ANI.

