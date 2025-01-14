Jemimah, Pratika gain big in ICC Women's ODI rankings

Dubai, Jan 14 India batter Jemimah Rodrigues moved three places to attain a career-best 19th position, while Pratika Rawal made rapid progress in the batting rankings, advancing 52 places to 65th in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday.

The latest weekly update considers performances in the first match of the Women’s Ashes series in Sydney and the first two matches of the ICC Women’s Championship series between India and Ireland in Rajkot.

Jemimah's maiden international ton in the second match helped India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and moved her to career-best ODI batting rankings.

On the other hand, scores of 89 and 67 for rookie Pratika also saw her climb the ladder in the standings. She will look to solidify her ranking in the final match of the series on Wednesday.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has attained a career-best second position in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings after helping win the first match of their three-ODI series against England in Sydney on Sunday.

Gardner, who took three for 19 and scored an unbeaten 42 to be named Player of the Match, has also attained career-best rating points in the batting and all-rounders’ rankings. She retains 15th position among batters while going up to 604 points, while in the all-rounders’ list, she is a close second to Marizanne Kapp with 466 points, just eight less than the South African player.

Australia pacer Kim Garth has also attained a career-best 10th position following her haul of two for 46.

In the batting rankings, Australia captain Alyssa Healy has advanced four positions to fifth after her knock of 70. Others to move up the list include Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (up four places to 16th), England captain Heather Knight (up five places to 23rd), England’s Dannie Wyatt-Hodge (up five places to 26th), Ireland’s Leah Paul (up 15 places to 32nd) and India’s Harleen Deol (up seven places to 47th).

In the bowling rankings, England new-ball bowlers Lauren Bell (up five places to 17th) and Lauren Filer (up three places to 49th) are among those to gain, while Australia’s Darcie Brown has progressed eight places to 27th.

India’s two wins over Ireland have taken them to 35 points from 23 matches in the ICC Women’s Championship, which Australia has won with 39 points from their 24 matches (all teams play eight other teams in a three-match series on a home or away basis).

England (32 points), South Africa (25) and Sri Lanka (22) are the other teams to have ensured direct berths to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India at the end of their engagements, with New Zealand (21 from 24) and Bangladesh (19 from 21) in contention for the last available direct spot from the championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor