Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey join Trinbago Knight Riders for 2024 Women’s CPL

New Delhi, July 7 India players Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey have signed up with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), to be held from August 21-29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Jemimah and Shikha will join Australian players Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen as the overseas players for the Knight Riders this season, which marks the reunion for the quartet in the 2024 WCPL after being together at the Delhi Capitals in two seasons of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India.

Right-handed batter Jemimah is currently playing in India’s multi-format series against South Africa, and is slated to go to Sri Lanka for taking part in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19-28.

Fast-bowler Shikha last played for India in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The duo are now set to be a part of WCPL for the first time through its third season, to be contested between TKR, Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Barbados Royals.

The Knight Riders have retained five of the players who represented them in the 2023 season - Deandra Dottin, with Shamila Connell, Kycia Knight, Zaida James and Samara Ramnath. The franchise now has six more spots in the squad left to fill and they will select them from the WCPL draft set to take place in July.

Trinbago Knight Riders pre-draft squad for WCPL 2024: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Kycia Knight, Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath

