Jhulan congratulates Richa Ghosh for 'Banga Bhushan' honour

New Delhi, Nov 10 Former India bowler Jhulan Goswami congratulated Richa Ghosh after the World Cup champion was conferred with the ‘Banga Bhushan,’ one of the state’s highest civilian honours, on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in India’s historic victory at the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens for the 22-year-old to celebrate her contributions towards Team India’s victory. Jhulan was a part of the event alongside the legendary Sourav Ganguly.

On Monday, sharing a video of the ceremony posted by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on X, Jhulan wrote, “Thank you for having me. Honoured to be present at this special occasion. Richa's journey reflects the determination and spirit that define Bengal’s daughters. Proud to see her talent being recognised at such a level, and even prouder to see her inspire the next generation. My heartfelt congratulations to @13richaghosh. May she continue to shine for India and Bengal.”

During her felicitation ceremony, Ghosh was presented with a bouquet, a memento and a cheque worth Rs. 34 lakh from the CAB. The Chief Minister also handed over to her a golden bat and a golden ball on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Sharing a video showing glimpses of the event on X, the Bengal CM wrote, “Bengal's daughters are Bengal’s greatest pride. I had the privilege of attending a special felicitation ceremony organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal at the iconic Eden Gardens, honouring Richa Ghosh for her outstanding contribution to India’s World Cup triumph.

“On behalf of the Government of West Bengal, I conferred upon her the ‘Banga Bhushan’, one of the state’s highest civilian honours. I also announced her appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the West Bengal Police.

“The presence of legends like Shri Sourav Ganguly, Smt. Jhulan Goswami, and other distinguished guests made the evening even more memorable. May more daughters like Richa continue to emerge from every home in Bengal, inspiring generations and carrying our nation’s name to even greater heights on the world stage.”

