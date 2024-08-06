Jhye Richardson to play for Perth Scorchers in Top End T20 tournament

Perth, Aug 6 After a challenging stretch marred by injuries, Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson is set to make his return to competitive cricket as he has been named in the Perth Scorchers squad for the upcoming Top End T20 tournament in Darwin.

This marks Richardson's first appearance on Australian soil since January, when he suffered an injury during the Big Bash League (BBL).

Richardson's inclusion in the Scorchers' lineup is a significant development, as he has been largely absent from domestic cricket. The paceman was recently handed a Cricket Australia contract and has been working towards full fitness after an array of injuries that have hindered his international career.

Richardson's last appearance in competitive cricket was a brief stint with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. He has also been part of an Australian training camp in Brisbane.

The Top End T20 tournament, which features a mix of local and international teams including Northern Territory Strike, Pakistan A, ACT, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, and a Bangladesh High-Performance side, will provide Richardson with a crucial opportunity to regain match fitness.

He will be joined by fellow fast bowler Matt Kelly, who also missed the latter part of the last season due to injury.

The Scorchers squad for the tournament includes a blend of young talent and experienced players, with Sam Fanning named as captain and Baxter Holt, a recent transfer from New South Wales, also making the team.

