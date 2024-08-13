Jimmy Anderson considering return to white-ball cricket in The Hundred

New Delhi, Aug 13 England great Jimmy Anderson, one of the greatest ever bowlers in red-ball cricket, has revealed that a return to white-ball cricket is on the cards.

Anderson, who is England's leading wicket-taker in Tests with over 700 scalps, retired from international cricket at Lord's last month, after the first Test of England's home summer against West Indies.

A month after his retirement, Anderson is considering his return to white-ball cricket in the Hundred. "I might be in a bit of denial because I'm well aware I won't play for England again, but I've still not made a decision on my actual cricket career," Anderson told the Press Association.

"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there. I know it's a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket," he added.

He played 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is for England but became a Test-match specialist fast-bowler in 2015.

Anderson’s career has seen him become one of the greatest fast bowlers ever in cricket. In a career that spans more than two decades, Anderson represented England in 188 test matches whilst picking up 704 wickets and maintaining an economy of 2.79.

England is also hoping to sign Anderson to a mentorship position for the team and want to get him onboard before the next Ashes series set to begin between November 2025 and January 2026.

