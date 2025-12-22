Jio Institute and INSMA successfully conclude 2nd edition of Indian Sport Management conference

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Jio Institute, in collaboration with the Indian Sport Management Association, INSMA, successfully concluded the second edition of the Indian Sport Management Conference, ISMC 2025, on 19 December 2025 at its Navi Mumbai campus.

Anchored around the theme "Olympic Vision 2036: Converging India's Aspirations, Capabilities and Competencies for a Global Sporting Stage," the conference served as a high-impact national forum to deliberate on India's readiness to host and excel at the 2036 Olympic Games, as per a release from Jio Institute.

Reflecting the breadth and depth of this national dialogue, the conference was marked by the presence of eminent leaders from across sport, policy, academia, and industry. Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyin FC, Chairperson, Ultimate Table Tennis, and Promoter, Dani Sports Foundation, served as the Chief Guest, as per a release from

She was joined by Col. N.S. Johal, CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Sports Authority of India; Kamila Swart-Arries, Associate Professor and Director, Sport and Entertainment Management, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar; Narendra Modi, General Manager, Planning and Coordination, Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development (GSID); Ankush Arora, CEO, Rugby India; India; Deepthi Bopaiah, Board Member & Former CEO, GoSports Foundation; Padma Shri K.Y. Venkatesh; and Anshul Bagai (Founder & CEO, Khelo Tech), along with leading sport-technology and performance experts.

Key discussions across panels and special addresses focused on grassroots talent identification, high-performance athlete training, integration of data and technology into performance management, sports infrastructure development, governance, and sustainability, critical pillars for hosting the Olympic Games. The conference also featured international perspectives and academic discourse underscoring the importance of research-driven decision-making in sport.

Emphasising the importance of sustainable ecosystem development, Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyin FC, Chairperson, Ultimate Table Tennis, and Promoter, Dani Sports Foundation, stated: "The success of a sporting system cannot be measured only by podium finishes, but by the ecosystem that produces the athletes."

Highlighting India's high-performance ambitions, Col. N.S. Johal, CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Sports Authority of India, outlined the national roadmap for sporting excellence, noting: "The aim is very clear. We have clear directives from the Hon'ble Prime MinisterIndia must be among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036, when India aspires to host the Olympics, and among the top five by 2047."

Narendra Modi, General Manager, Planning & Coordination, GSID, shed light on the critical infrastructure readiness required for global events and said: "Infrastructure is the bedrock of our Olympic ambition. In Gujarat, we are not just building stadiums but creating a comprehensive sports ecosystem. From the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave to district-level complexes, our goal is to ensure that when India hosts the world in 2036, our facilities stand as a testament to global excellence and execution."

A major academic highlight of ISMC 2025 was the presentation of about 25 research papers across four thematic tracks, reinforcing evidence-based approaches to sport policy and management. The conference also witnessed the unveiling of the ISMC 2025 Research Compendium, consolidating research abstracts presented during the event.

The conference concluded with a Valedictory and Award Ceremony, recognising outstanding research contributions. IT was attended by over 200 delegates from different parts of the country.

With its successful execution, ISMC 2025 reaffirmed Jio Institute's commitment to advancing sport education, research, and ecosystem development, while strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers as India advances towards its Olympic aspirations.

