J&K fencers shine at Commonwealth Championship in New Zealand

Srinagar, July 18, J&K fencers representing India have made the nation proud by securing one silver and three bronze medals at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in New Zealand.

Harshit Kohli won a silver in the Sabre team event, Shreya Gupta clinched a bronze in the Sabre individual event, Chhavi Sharma took home a bronze in the Sabre team event, while Sufyan Waheed Sohil won a bronze in the Epee team event.

"Harshit Kohli and Chhavi Sharma are trainees at the JKSC’s Khelo India State Centre of Excellence for Fencing, while Shreya Gupta and Sufyan Waheed are being trained at the National Centre of Excellence in Gujarat and Patiala, respectively," an official statement said on Thursday.

