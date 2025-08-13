J&K LG Manoj Sinha unveils trophy for Bijbehara Premier League in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday unveiled the trophy for the fifth edition of the Bijbehara Premier League.

After unveiling the trophy, Manoj Sinha said, "...The players of Bijbehara Premier League and the spectators here know that the current Prime Minister Modi has provided significant financial assistance to improve the sports infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir under PMDP, the Prime Minister's Development Plan. We know that because of this, whether it is the Kashmir division or the Jammu division, many sports infrastructure are being developed, including indoor stadiums and other facilities..."

Several images were shared from the ceremony on the official social media handle of the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha where he was seen interacting with the players.

"It was a pleasure to interact with players at Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) at Anantnag. BPL is widely considered as the most prestigious cricket tournament in J&K UT, which also serves as a platform to showcase talent & earn their place at the national, international level," Lt. Governor of J&K posted on X.

Earlier, J&K LG Manoj Sinha congratulated soldiers and police for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack and protecting the nation's honour, saying, "I congratulate the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, officers of the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who have protected the self-respect of the nation by avenging the Pahalgam terror attack..."

Students from schools participated in the Tirangaa Yatra organised by the CRPF at Lal Chowk. A 1,508-meter-long national flag was displayed in Doda during the Tiranga rally on Monday.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness."From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness The message of 'Cleanliness is Service' will be spread to every individual," the post added.

