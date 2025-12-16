J&K: Uncapped Auqib Nabi sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore

Srinagar, Dec 16 For the first time in J&K’s cricket history, pacer Auqib Nabi, belonging to Baramulla district, created history on Tuesday when he was sold to Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of Rs 8.40 crore.

The uncapped Indian seamer has been making waves with consistent performances across domestic tournaments, and the Capitals moved quickly to secure his services.

Nabi has been in remarkable form this season. In the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.41.

In his most recent outing against Madhya Pradesh, he delivered a crucial all-round performance, scoring 32 off 21 balls to help set a defendable total before returning to claim three vital wickets to seal the win for Jammu & Kashmir.

His domestic exploits go beyond T20s. Nabi had an exceptional start to the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, finishing as the only seamer among the top-five wicket-takers in the first half of the season.

He claimed 29 wickets in nine innings, including three five-wicket hauls and a sensational 7 for 24 against Rajasthan, helping J&K secure a spot in the knockout stages.

This dominance followed his brilliant 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign, where he ended with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93. No other seamer in the country came close, with the next best taking 35 wickets, while only Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey bettered Nabi’s tally with 69 wickets.

Delhi Capitals, who earlier in the auction secured David Miller and Ben Duckett at their base prices of Rs 2 crore, will be hoping Nabi can replicate his domestic form at the highest level.

His aggressive pace, wicket-taking ability, and handy batting make him a compelling addition to the Capitals’ lineup as they look to build a balanced and dynamic squad for IPL 2026.

There was widespread jubilation among cricket lovers in J&K, especially in Baramulla town, after news came about Auqib’s being auctioned for an unbelievable amount for IPL 2026.

