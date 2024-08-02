John Abraham joins Goa Aces as owner in Indian Racing Festival

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Film icon John Abraham's passion for motorsports takes center stage as he steps into the spotlight as the owner of the Goa Aces by JA Racing for the Indian Racing Festival 2024.

Renowned for his on-screen charisma and off-screen enthusiasm for racing, Abraham's new role promises to drive the Goa franchise forward with a fervent commitment to advancing motorsports in India, adding as much substance as glamour and excitement.

From August 24 to November 17, the Indian Racing Festival, conceived by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), will be defined by the thunderous roar of engines and the high-pitched screech of tyres.

The IRF, now in its third season, promises to be bigger and better, revving up with unmatched intensity and spectacle. Featuring the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), this exhilarating festival is set to deliver a season of extraordinary racing excitement, according to a press release from IRL.

In his new avatar with the Goa Aces by JA Racing, Abraham is set to amplify his impact. His dedication to safe riding, both in his personal pursuits and as demonstrated to countless fans who admire his on-screen and off-screen actions, will serve as a powerful influence, inspiring a new generation of racing enthusiasts.

"Having John Abraham as the owner of Goa Aces is poised to unlock immense potential for developing Goa into a premier motorsports venue. John's deep passion for racing and his collection of bikes and cars will amplify interest in the sport, adding to the region's proud sporting culture. This strategic move promises to also elevate Goa's status in the motorsports world and expand its appeal beyond traditional racing circles," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

Abraham, known for his involvement in football ownership, is now poised to make a significant impact in motorsports as the owner of Goa Aces by JA Racing. With his deep passion for the sport, commitment to motivating the motorsports community, and belief in India's potential to shine on the global stage, Abraham's role is set to profoundly enhance the vision of the Indian Racing Festival.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the Indian Racing Festival as the owner of Goa Aces by JA Racing, Abraham remarked, "I have always been captivated by fast cars and bikes, and I have longed to be part of this thrilling sport as it makes new strides in our country. I am thankful to the IRF team, and as owner of Goa Aces, I am excited about the opportunity to help build a robust motorsports ecosystem in Goa and, with the Indian Racing Festival, uncover new talent that can shine on the global stage in the near future."

Fans are gearing up for an exhilarating three months of action-packed racing weekends, and the excitement is set to soar even higher with the addition of John Abraham to the already star-studded lineup. Joining him are former Indian cricket team captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, and film actor Arjun Kapoor, owner of the Speed Demons Delhi team.

The 2024 Indian Racing Festival will feature eight city-based teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, all competing fiercely for the coveted championship from August to November. This eagerly awaited event is set to deliver a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping spectacle, highlighting top motorsport talent from India and beyond. Adding to the excitement, the festival will introduce a groundbreaking night race on a street circuit in Chennai, marking a historic first for Indian motorsports and amplifying the thrill and grandeur of the second edition.

