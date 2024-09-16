Joshua vs Fury could be boxing's biggest ever fight: Eddie Hearn

New Delhi, Sep 16 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, two tycoons in the industry, is a battle that Boxing fans have been wanting for a long time. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that if both boxers win their upcoming bouts, it has the potential to be the "biggest fight in the history of boxing."

"I do think AJ-Fury will happen regardless of whether Fury wins or not, but the size of the fight depends on their next two results," Hearn told BBC Sport. "If AJ beats Dubois and Fury beats Usyk, you've got the biggest fight in the history of the sport ever. If one loses and the other wins, it's still a monster fight," Hearn added.

Anthony Joshua will be facing Daniel Dubois for the IBF belt at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. A win for Joshua will see him join an elite group of fighters who won the world heavyweight title on three separate occasions that includes Vitali Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Michael Moorer and Muhammad Ali.

Tyson Fury on the other hand will be participating in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in December, after having lost to Usyk by split decision in May, and will be hoping to exact revenge.

Joshua had spoken on a potential matchup with Fury back in June and claimed that the fight should take place soon if it is to happen as he ‘can’t wait till he’s 50’

"It's a fight that's been brewing for a long time. I can't wait until I’m 50 to fight Fury because I'd have had so many wars, I can't sit around and wait, I've got to continue to fight. Let's just get the fight on while we're fresh - how many wars do I have to have before I get to Fury? Let’s go,” said Anthony to BBC Sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor