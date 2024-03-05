"Joyous occasion for Paralympic Committee": Deepa Malik after Sports Ministry revokes suspension of PCI

New Delhi [India], March 5 : The president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Deepa Malik expressed gratitude towards the Union Sports Ministry for revoking suspension of PCI with immediate effect.

Conveying the reasons for its decision, the Sports Ministry said in a letter to Paralympic Committee of India that the main ground for suspension is being addressed and PCI will be hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup later this month.

"It is a joyous occasion for the Paralympic Committee as the suspension has been revoked. I would like to thank the Ministry of Sports, the minster of sports, respected Secretary Sujata, Sports Authority of India and government senior officials who gave us good guidance. The confusion regarding the delay of elections has been rectified," Deepa said in an official video by PCI.

The PCI president said that the elections will be held soon and it is a moment of pride for the county as India will host the World Para Shooting World Cup with 500 athletes participating from 50 countries.

"The elections will be held soon and the most happiest moment is that we will be conducting a World Para Shooting World Cup on March 8. So for the active federation with the support of government, it will be a moment of national pride for our country. 50 countries with almost 500 athletes will be participating in the event. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Divyangjan Sashaktikara, or giving infrastructure, funding, job opportunities and support to athletes," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Sports Ministry revoked the suspension of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect.

"Considering that the main ground for suspension of Government recognition of PCI was delay in holding the election after expiry of the term of the EC of PCI, and that since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously; as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from March 6 to 15 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect," the letter said. .

The Ministry had in February this year suspended the government recognition of PCI "due to delay in holding the election after expiry of the term of the executive committee of PCI" and non-compliance with its guidelines.

The Sports Ministry had said PCI's decision to hold the election on March 28 "is willful, intentional, and without any valid reason."

Following the suspension, PCI announced that the elections will be held on March 9 in New Delhi.

