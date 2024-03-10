Jr Fed Cup C'ship: Ekta Dey improves women’s 3,000m steeplechase record, Mrutyam adds 200m gold to his kitty

Lucknow, March 10 Madhya Pradesh’s Ekta Pradeep Dey improved the national women’s 3,000m steeplechase record on the concluding day of the 22nd National Junior U20 Federation Athletics Championships at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here on Sunday.

Ekta ran a well-judged pace to win a gold medal in the gruelling 3,000m steeplechase. She clocked 10:10.08 seconds on her way to winning gold. Her Sunday’s performance in Lucknow was better than the Asian U20 qualification time of 11:30.00 and she also improved the national record of 10:29.50 seconds. The day after missing the Asian U20 qualification time in the 100m dash, sprinter Dondapati Mrutyam Jaya from Odisha ran a scorching 21.59 secs to win 200m gold in the men’s group and better the Asian U20 qualification time of 21.60 seconds.

Dondapati Mrutyam was the only 200m sprinter to have breached the Asian qualification time. On Saturday he won gold in 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds, while the Asian qualification time was 10.50 secs. Away from the track, Uttar Pradesh javelin throwers hogged the limelight. Dipanshu Sharma claimed gold with a throw of 68.89m, while Rohan Yadav clinched silver with a throw of 68.29m. Uttarakhand’s Ajeet Kumar Yadav took home bronze with a throw of 66.94m. All three throwers bettered the AQM of 65.49m.

Apart from men’s 200m sprint and javelin throw, athletes were successful in achieving Asian U20 qualification marks in other events, including men's and women’s 5,000m events. Gujarat’s Laxita Vinod Sandilea also added 800m gold to her 1500m kitty on Sunday.

RESULTS

Men

200m: Dondapati Mrutyam Jaya (Odisha) 21.59 secs, Ankit Sharma (U.P.) 21.89 secs, Mangal Kumar Yadav (U.P.) 21.91 secs

800m: Vinod Kumar (Telangana) 1:51.30 secs, Adarsh Kumar (M.P.) 1:51.54 secs, Sunil Kumar (Haryana) 1:51.55 secs.

400m hurdles: Murad Sirman (Gujarat) 52.31 seconds, Arun Pradeep (Kerala) 54.12 secs, Amit Dahiya (Haryana) 55.26 secs.

3,000m steeplechase: Sharuk Khan (U.P.) 8:57.90 secs, Ranvir Kumar Sinh (Gujarat) 8:58.67 secs, Sohel Beg (Uttarakhand) 8:59.95 secs.

5,000m: Vinod Singh (M.P.) 14:22.32, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosali (Maharashtra) 14:26.16, Rahul Maurya (U.P.) 14:28.80.

High jump: Castro Raj R (T.N.) 1.95m, C. Tharun Vikas (T.N.) 1.90m, Abhiraj Nair (Bihar) 1.90m.

Javelin throw: Dipanshu Sharma (U.P.) 68.89m, Rohan Yadav (U.P.) 68.29m, Ajeet Kumar Yadav (Uttarakhand) 66.94m

Triple jump: Bhupendra Singh Bisht (Uttarakhand) 15.08m, S. Ravi Prakash (T.N.) 15.07m, Swagat Behera (Odisha) 14.71m.

Women

200m: Dodla Sai Sangeetha (Telangana) 24.58 seconds, Abinaya Rajarajan (T.N.) 24.83 secs, Mishthi Kajla (Rajasthan) 24.92 secs.

800m: Laxita Vinod Sandilea (Gujarat) 2:09.01, Tanvi Malik (U.P.) 2:09.84, Laxmipriya Kisan (Odisha) 2:11.01

400m hurdles: Shreeya Rajesh (Karnataka) 59.30 secs, Jeyavindhiya Jegadish (Tamil Nadu) 59.62 secs, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (Karnataka) 59.86 secs.

3000m steeplechase (AQM 11:30); Ekta Pradeep Dey (Madhya Pradesh) 10:10.08, Garima Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 10:57.13, Chaitali Borekar (Maharashtra) 11:58.50.

5,000m (AQM 17:47.97): Ekta Pradeep Dey (Madhya Pradesh) 17:08.81, Sunita Devi (Uttar Pradesh) 17:06.08, Shilpa Dihora (Gujarat) 17:30.69.

Triple jump (AQM 12.40m) Rishika Awasthi (Uttar Pradesh) 12.40m, Prathiksha Yamuna (Tamil Nadu) 12.03m, Divyashri (Tamil Nadu) 11.73m.

Shot put (AQM 15m): Tamanna (Haryana) 14.56m, Pooja Kumari (Rajasthan) 13.83m, Antima Mishra (Uttar Pradesh) 12.71m.

Javelin (AQM 47.35m): Deepika (Haryana) 48.71m, Poonam (Haryana) 46.24m, Jyoti (Haryana) 45.90m.

Heptathlon: Pavana Nagraj (Karnataka) 5076 points, Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadweep) 4379 points, Bidisha Kundu (West Bengal) 4037 points.

