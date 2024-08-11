Jr Men, Women Academy Hockey: Odisha, Punjab reach final in women's category

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy progressed to the final in the women’s category, while in men’s category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy, Namdhari XI and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta registered wins on ninth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Salute Hockey Academy by 7-0 in the women's category to move into the Final. For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Surekha Bahala (3', 29'), Sheetal Yadav (7', 21', 45'), Prabhjot Kaur (20') and Chetna Rani Das (46') were the goalscorers.

In the next Semi-Final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy by 10-1 to secure their place in the final. For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Ribka (12', 19', 27', 43'), Namneet Kaur (15'), Sharanjit Kaur (30', 34'), Harleen Kaur (36', 47') and Rubby (52') got on the scoresheet, while for Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy, Priya (24') was the lone goalscorer.

In the men's category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy by 12-0. For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Ajay Xalxo (7'), Harish Singh Leitanthem (11'), Pritam Ekka (19', 20', 55'), Sanjit Tirkey (29', 41', 45'), Yojin Minz (47'), Irengbam Rohit Singh (49') and Bilkan Oram (56', 59') were the goalscorers.

In the second match, Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy beat Republican Sports Club by 2-1. For Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy, Akshay Kumar (45') and Pryash (60') got on the scoresheet, while for Republican Sports Club, Andron Christopher (54') scored the goal.

In the third game, Namdhari XI won 11-0 against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. For Namdhari XI, Navraj Singh (1', 6', 22', 27', 36'), Raman Sharma (4'), Ashwani (8', 9', 32'), Mandeep Singh (28') and Gurdayal Singh (37') got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, in the last match of the day, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta beat Cheema Hockey Academy by 12-1. For Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Lovepreet Singh (6'), Gourav Bawa (15', 34', 42', 47', 60'), Lakhwinder Singh (17', 54'), Manpreet Singh (35', 59'), Satnam Singh (40') and Satnam Singh (57') got on the scoresheet, while for Cheema Hockey Academy, Mahesh Bahadur (51') scored the lone goal.

