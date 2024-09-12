Jr Men's National: Uttarakhand beat Chattisgarh, Jharkhand thrash Bengal

Jalandhar, Sep 12 Hockey Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Bihar won their respective matches on Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 7-5. Naveen Prasad (21’, 57’) and Deepak Singh Fartyal (39’, 60’) scored a brace each for Hockey Uttarakhand. Arpit Kumar Kohli (5’), Bisht Mahendra Singh (9’) and Suraj Gupta (37’) also scored one goal each.

In response, Mohit Nayak (1’, 24’, 58’) scored a hat-trick for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Prakash Patel (30’) and Captain Vishnu Yadav (60’) also scored one goal each.

In the second match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 6-1. Triloki Venvanshi (2’, 50’) and Fahad Khan (19’, 57’) scored two goals each whereas Ashu Maurya (3’) and Siddhant Singh (14’). On the other side, Dharshan (42’) scored the consolation goal in the third quarter of the game.

In the other match between Hockey Maharashtra and Goans Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra won the match 17-1. Jay Kale (5’, 7’, 27’) and Ravi Paresh Bharadia (38’, 42’, 49’) both scored hat-tricks. Arjun Santosh Hargude (17’, 23’), Sachin Rushi Rajgade (28’, 29’), Pawar Raj Rajesh (33’, 51’) and Kartik Ramesh Patare (40’, 47’) scored braces to take the game further away from Goans Hockey.

Joseph Anthony Domingo (14’), Sahil Mangesh Bhosale (32’) and Vishal Shridhar Mandade (46’) also scored one goal each. On the other side, Gaunkar Krish Shyam (41’) scored the only goal for Goans Hockey.

In the other match, Ningobam Amarjit Singh (44’) and Sushil Lisham (45’) scored one goal each for Manipur Hockey as their side rallied to defeat Hockey Himachal 2-0.

In the next match, Hockey Jharkhand put the best foot forward against Hockey Bengal and won the match 5-1. Roshan Ekka (10’, 36’) scored a brace whereas Deepak Soreng (44’), Abhishek Tigga (45’) and Guria Sukhnath (50’) also scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

In response, Captain Rohit Kujur (20’) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Bengal.

In the last match today, Shanu Lama (43’, 47’, 57’) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Bihar to finish the match on the winning side against Telangana Hockey 3-1. On the other hand, Megavath Bhaskar (25’) scored for Telangana Hockey.

