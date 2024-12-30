Jr National Equestrian: Bhoowan, Arshad bag gold as event concludes with record turnout

New Delhi, Dec 30 Akshat Vishnoi and Aadit Ghosh emerged as the best riders while Bhoowan won the gold medal on the final day of the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2024, which concluded on Monday after seven days of thrilling competition in Show Jumping, Dressage, and Tent Pegging at the Army Equestrian Centre here.

The championship set a new record with over 700 entries, marking its highest-ever registrations and strengthening its reputation as a premier platform for young equestrian talent in India.

The event celebrated outstanding performances across categories on its last day, with Akshat Vishnoi and Aadit Ghosh of the Army Polo and Riding Centre jointly claiming the Best Rider trophy in the Children II category.

Meanwhile, the Junior category witnessed a three-way tie for the Best Rider title, shared by Ahaan Jaisinghani, Ranbir Singh Dhillon, and Arjun Mallaya. Earlier in the championship, Raju Singh and Anupati Navyashree Sai were jointly named Best Riders in the Young Rider category, while Jaiveer Singh Nagra had earned the honor outright in the Children I division.

The final day capped off the championship with high-stakes action, as Bhoowan emerged victorious in the Junior Show Jumping Two Phase individual contest, completing the course on his horse Prithi in 27.44 seconds. In the Children II division of the same event, Arshad A, riding his horse Tara, bagged the gold medal in 26.62 seconds, showcasing precision and speed.

Celebrating the success of the event, EFI Secretary General, Col. Jaiveer Singh, said: “JNEC 2024 has brilliantly highlighted India’s growing equestrian talents, featuring outstanding individual performances and commendable team displays. Events like these are pivotal in raising the talent floor, providing our riders with invaluable experience, and helping India edge closer to its international counterparts.

"Such efforts will undoubtedly translate into stronger global representation and improved results at platforms like the Asian Games and the Olympics. The dedication and skill on display reaffirm the bright future of Indian equestrian sports. I would like to thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for supporting us through the event. I would also like to extend my gratitude toward the Indian Army for opening their facilities for us, including the Army Equestrian Centre, to conduct such significant events as the JNEC 2024,” he said.

The team events at JNEC 2024 highlighted the strength of collective effort among young equestrians. Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy dominated the jumping categories, clinching gold medals in both the Junior and Children II Jumping Team events with stellar performances across two rounds of competition. Meanwhile, the Chennai Equitation Centre proved its mettle in the dressage arena, taking top honours in the Junior and Children II Dressage Team events.

The impressive turnout and displays at JNEC 2024 highlighted the increasing popularity and advancement of equestrian sports in India, along with the championship’s significance as a leading platform for fostering young talent.

