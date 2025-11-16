Jr Women Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Raja Karan register wins

Karnal, Nov 16 The 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B kicked off on Sunday, witnessing thrilling action at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre prevailed in their respective matches.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy began the day with a commanding 16-0 win in Pool C, against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, led by Dipika’s four goals (11’, 26’, 38’, 46’). Nisha (4’, 7’, 21’), Durga (31’, 32’, 35’), and Priya (14’, 44’, 54’) scored hat-tricks, while Diya (39’, 42’) and Pooja (59’) also got on the scoresheet.

Raja Karan Hockey Academy secured victory in a close contest against Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in a Pool C tie. The former clinched a 3-2 win, with goals from Shagun (3’), Gurparvesh Kaur (7’), and Sonika (11’). In reply, Tulsi (45’) and Komalpreet Kaur (50’), scored for the latter.

In Pool B, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy prevailed 16-0 against Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Captain Sukhpreet Kaur led the way for Roundglass, scoring five goals (17’, 19’, 29’, 46’, 50’) with Jaismeen Kaur also scoring four goals (48’, 54’, 58’, 60’). Jashmeen Gill (14’, 43’), Mandeep Kaur (26’, 60’) and Neha (40’, 56’) scored a brace each, with Maskeenpreet Kaur also getting on the scoresheet.

In another Pool B match, Citizen Hockey XI secured a 3-0 win against Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Mehzabi Bano (15’, 46’) scored a brace, while Nasmina Talukdar (12’) also scored a goal.

In Pool A, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Sports Authority Of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, 3-0, in Pool A. Drupati Naik (33’), set the tone, followed by goals from Jyoti Xaxa (37’) and Yashoda (51’).

