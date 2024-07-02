Jr Women & Men North Zone Hockey: Chandigarh, U.P and Punjab win on Day 2

Jhansi, July 2 Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey won their respective matches in the Women’s category while Hockey Punjab won their encounter in the Men’s category on Day 2 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 here on Tuesday.

In the first women’s match of the day, Chandigarh secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Punjab. A late goal from Pooja (50’) was the difference for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second women’s encounter of the day, Uttar Pradesh won 15-0 against Hockey Himachal. Captain Vandana Patel (44’, 45’, 50’, 56’) scored four goals in the second half to emerge as the game’s top scorer while Pratima Vardhan (4’, 11’, 57’) also impressed with a hattrick.

Meanwhile, Suneeta Kumari (14’, 24’), Manisha Patel (18’, 20’), and Purnima Yadav (36’, 37’) scored braces. Rashmi Patel (22’) and Kanchan Kumari (39’) also contributed to the Uttar Pradesh Hockey's score.

The first men's fixture of the day saw Punjab register a comprehensive 13-1 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand. Charanjeet Singh (3’, 35’, 54’) and Pritpal Singh (4’, 27’, 58’) were clinical in the final third and ensured Hockey Punjab took an early lead.

Lovenoor Singh (13’, 47’) and Karan Singh (17’, 60’) also scored twice while Jobanpreet Singh (28’), Arshdeep Singh (45’), and Captain Nitin Singh (49’) also added to the tally. Bisht Mahendra Singh (52’) was the sole goal scorer for Uttarakhand.

Later in the day, Hockey Chandigarh will take on Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in the second men’s match.

