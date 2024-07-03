Jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: Uttarakhand, Haryana emerge winners

Jhansi, July 3 Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Haryana won their respective matches in the women’s category while Delhi Hockey emerged victorious in the men’s category on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Hockey Uttarakhand win 24-0

In the day's first fixture in the women’s section, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 25-0. Aarti (22’, 43’, 48’, 49’, 53’, 56’), Neelam (4’, 22’, 44’, 52’, 59’) and Aarti were the standout performers of the game, scoring six and five goals respectively.

Ankita Mishra (7’, 36’, 39’. 47’), Raeen Kehkasha Ali (5’, 29’, 37’), and Saloni Pilkhwal (33’, 41’, 56’) also bagged hat-tricks, while Vansi (9’), Jyoti Mahara (41’), Babita Yadav (45’) Kavita (55’) scored a goal each.

Hockey Haryana defeat Delhi Hockey

In the second women’s encounter of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1. Ritika (9’, 23’) gave Haryana the lead and doubled her tally soon after. Pooja Malik (27’) and Sejal (35’) chipped in with a goal each as well. Captain Anshika (36’) was the only goal scorer for Delhi.

Commanding win for Delhi Hockey

In the first men’s encounter, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 9-0. After an early green card, Bhanu (14’, 17’, 38’, 56’, 58’) led Delhi’s attack with five goals while he was supported by the efforts of Mohd Amir Chaudhary’s (26’, 32’) and goals from Rishu (10’) and Afridi (34’)

Later in the day, Hockey Haryana takes on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the second men’s encounter.

In a late evening encounter on Tuesday, Hockey Chandigarh recorded a 13-1 victory against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Misbah Khan (8’, 28’, 30’, 49’) was the leading goal scorer for Hockey Chandigarh with four goals and Rishav (25’, 49’, 55’) scored a hattrick.

Amongst the other scorers were Pankaj Sharma (3’, 24’), Sukhmanpreet Singh (16’), Prince Singh (33’), Gurjeet Singh (41’), and Sukhpreet Singh (43’). Hockey Jammu & Kashmir’s sole goal was scored by Gurpreet Singh (19’).

