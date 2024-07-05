Jude Bellingham handed one-game ban, fined 30,000 euros by UEFA for obscene gesture

New Delhi, July 5 Following a lot of controversy, the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has handed a one-game ban to Jude Bellingham for the gestures he made towards the crowd following England's 2-1 win over Slovakia. The Real Madrid midfielder was also handed a fine that amounts to 30,000 euros.

The ban will be "for a total of one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible for violating the basic rules of decent conduct," UEFA, Europe's football governing body, said in a statement.

This is in some ways good for the English side as the ban will be applicable over a one-year probationary period which means the Real Madrid star will be eligible to play in the side’s quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

"Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision," added the statement.

Bellingham proved to be a hero for the Three Lions as they were on the brink of elimination against Slovakia in the Round of 16 clash before a late 90+5 minute bicycle kick by Bellingham saw the ball nestle into the back of the net and equalize the game for the team.

Harry Kane went on to score one minute into extra time and sealed the 2-1 victory for England. Bellingham’s gestures were a part of his celebration on the night.

Following the game Bellingham acknowledged the gesture on X whilst saying it was ‘an inside joke.’

‘An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,’ read the tweet by Bellingham.

