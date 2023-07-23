Judo: Asmita, Unnati, Arun Kumar win gold as India bag five medals in Macau Junior Asian Cup

Macau, July 23 Asmita Dey in women's 48 kg, Unnati Sharma in women's 63kg and Arun Kumar in men's 73 kg won gold medals in their respective weight categories as India bagged three gold, one silver and one bronze in the Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships here on Sunday.

Yash Ghangas won the silver medal in +100 kg while Shraddha Kadubal Chopade bagged the bronze medal in the women's 52kg as India had a good day in the event being held in Macau China.

Ashmita, who got a bye in the first round, topped Group D by beating Suet Yiu Tang of Hong Kang in the preliminary round.

In the semifinal, the 20-year-old Indian judoka, who won silver in Asian Open 2023 in Kuwait City in April this year and a bronze in Asian Junior Championships 2022, defeated Ashlyn Do of Australia. She then got the better of another Australian Anneliese Fielder in the final to win the gold medal.

In the women's 52 kg, Shraddha Chopade suffered a setback in the preliminary round when she lost to Jiho Baek of South Korea in Pool C. She then defeated Macau's Yi Hui Li and Callie Bannister of Australia in the repechage rounds to win the bronze medal.

India's second gold in the women's section on Sunday came from Unnati Sharma who made it to the knockout rounds by beating Ian I Lei of Macau in Pool C.

In the semifinal, Unnati defeated Maralmaa Khurelchuluun of Mongolia and then got the better of Australia's Ryley Rametta in the final to win gold.

In the men's 73 kg, India's Arun Kumar started with a win against Dimitrios Giantsios of Australia in Pool A and then beat South Korea's Jimin Lim, who started with S Zaya of Mongolia, to top Pool A.

In the semifinal, Arun Kumar defeated Maimani Abdulraouf of Saudi Arabia and in the final, beat Kohsei Toyoshima of Australia to win the gold medal.

Yash Ghangas won the silver medal after losing to Khangarid Gantulga of Mongolia in the final of the +100 kg. The 20-year-old Yash had earlier won a gold medal in Hong Kong Junior Asian Cup 2023 in July and silver in Asia-Oceania Junior Championship in 2021.

--IANS

