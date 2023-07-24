Junior Asian Judo Championships: Tripura's Asmita Dey wins gold in women’s 48 kg category

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 24 : In a display of skill and determination, Tripura's Asmita Dey clinched gold medal in the Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships in Macau, China.

Asmita Dey competed in women’s 48 kg in the "Macau Junior Judo Championship 2023," held in Macau, China, on July 23.

Competing against formidable opponents from 27 different countries, including Korea, Bhutan, America, Iraq, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey, she exhibited strong determination and prowess to conquer each challenge that came her way.

A release said Asmita had to overcome tough contenders and defeat opponents in two initial fights to advance to the final round. Displaying exceptional technique and tenacity, she battled through the rounds with unwavering focus and fortitude.

Born into a modest family in a remote area of South Tripura, she hails from humble beginnings as the daughter of a bicycle mechanic. Her meteoric rise to the top serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation, proving that with dedication and passion, dreams can indeed be realized, the release said.

The final match proved to be the ultimate test of her skills as she faced off against a formidable opponent from Korea. With precision and technique, she emerged victorious, securing the gold medal.

Asmita's performance has not only brought glory to herself but also shone a spotlight on the potential of young athletes from Tripura and India on the global stage.

