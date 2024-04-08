Junior National Equestrian: Multiple riders secure first qualifier

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : The Amateur Riders' Club hosted the final day of the first qualifiers for the Junior National Equestrian competition on Sunday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Riders Jai, Niharika, Arjun and Jaden qualified for the Nationals in the Show Jumping categories.

The Tournament is happening under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), where athletes are participating in the categories of Show Jumping Young Riders and Junior categories on the final day of the competition.

In the JNEC Show Jumping Young Riders category, Jai Singh Sabharwal secured 1st position while riding on the horse 'Carna De La Bryere'.

In the JNEC Show Jumping Junior category, Jaden Steven D'Souza secured 1st position while riding on the horse 'Whispering SIlver'.

Results - Player Name (Horse Name/ Time/Penalty)

Category Young Riders Show Jumping

1. Jai Singh Sabharwal, Carna De La Bryere, 67.24, 0 penalty

2. Niharika Gautam Singhania, Maxmara, 70.79, 0 penalty

3. Arjun Kandi, Divinity, 76.02, 4 penalties

Category Junior Show Jumping

1. Jaden Steven D'Souza, Whispering Silver, 68.74, 4 penalties

Jai Singh Sabharwal, 14 years old, Ascend International School, stated "I started riding at ARC and had my first competitions here as well 2 years ago, and was provided the opportunity to go all the way to the nationals last year and by God's grace have got placed with 3 gold medals. With the qualifiers, this was my first show stepping up to the young riders level and both the horses made the transition smooth. Carna's been with me for 3 years now, she has been a true schoolmaster horse for me and together we have moved up with jumping heights gradually.

In preparation for the upcoming Nationals the key is to train daily for 2-3 hours with my coaches and keep improving my riding. Also take part in as many events across the country as possible and compete at bigger height categories of Show Jumping. Most important would be to take care of my horses' health physically and mentally to keep them in top form, it's a bond of trust that we have to create with our horse to take each other across each jump and complete the course together to the best of our ability."

Milan Luthria, the Chairman of ARC Equitation, said, "We had planned the Cinthol Mumbai Horse Show (MHS) immediately followed by the EFI National Qualifier on back-to-back weekends. Though we planned diligently for 2 months, we were overwhelmed when we received more than 300 entries in dressage, jumping and mounted sports. It was a hectic job but team ARC did their best. There is a lot to be proud of and also some learning to make our next horse show bigger and better".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor