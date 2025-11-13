Jurel deserves a spot in playing XI, I believe he’ll bat at 6: Pujara

New Delhi, Nov 13 Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is deserving of the spot in the playing eleven for the upcoming first Test against South Africa, suggesting that he could bat at number six in the line-up.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed Jurel’s inclusion for the game starting at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday during a pre-match press conference, with him and senior gloveman Rishabh Pant set to be included in the same playing eleven after all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was released from the squad.

“Well, firstly, the kind of form he is in, Dhruv Jurel definitely deserves a spot in the playing eleven. I believe that he will bat at number six, that's what I am guessing. So the Indian top order will remain the same as what we saw in England.

“It will be KL and Yashasvi (to open), Sai to continue at three, Shubman at four and Rishabh at five. But the number six spot is for grabs, where Karun was batting in England. So currently, I believe that Dhruv Jurel will take that spot and bat at number six.

“Then there will be, depending on the pitch, but most likely it will be three spinners and two seamers. That's how I look at the team combination and that's how Dhruv Jurel fits into this playing eleven. But I definitely believe the kind of form he is in, the way he is batting, it will strengthen the Indian batting lineup,” Pujara told IANS during a media day ahead of the first Test.

Jurel’s recent form has made a compelling case for his selection. He scored his maiden Test century against West Indies on a green-top in Ahmedabad last month and then followed it up with twin hundreds in India A’s second red-ball match against South Africa A in Bengaluru last week.

Usually considered a backup wicketkeeper, Jurel has now established himself as a genuine middle-order batting option. Furthermore, in that game in Bengaluru, Jurel and Pant combined for a quick 82-run seventh-wicket stand off just 54 balls, signalling the start of a lively partnership that could be vital in the upcoming series against the Proteas.

In terms of local intel on how the Eden Gardens pitch will perform during the match, India have the services of pacer Akash Deep, who played two Ranji Trophy games at the venue last month.

Though his bowling figures since recovering from a back injury have been fairly decent, Pujara believes Akash might just miss out if India remains committed to having two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“Someone like him, I am very impressed with the way he performed in England, and he is a quality bowler. The Indian test team is fortunate to have someone like him who can swing the ball and pitch the ball up. He is very effective, especially in overseas conditions where the bowler needs to pitch the ball up.

“In the Indian conditions, even if he gets the ball to reverse, he has the experience of playing in domestic cricket, and so, even in India, he will be very effective. It will be important to see what the team combination is - whether he fits into the playing eleven or India goes with three spinners and just two seamers.

“If there are only two seamers, I believe that he might be missing out on the playing eleven. But if he gets an opportunity to be part of the playing eleven, then he will add a lot of value to the team because firstly, he bowls really well with the new ball,” he said.

Pujara signed off by backing Akash Deep as a potential game-changer if the black soil pitch in Kolkata offers reverse swing. “In India, he will also get reverse swing with the old ball. So, he will be very effective even with the old ball as well. He has a lot of potential, is learning very quickly and works really hard.

“Every time he runs in, you can see the kind of energy he brings in. He is an exceptional cricketer, and I am very impressed with him and the overall kind of performances he has put up, not just in domestic cricket, but now also in international cricket. So, he has a bright future ahead."

