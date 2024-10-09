Jurgen Klopp's surprising move to Red Bull sparks backlash among German fans

Berlin, Oct 9 Jurgen Klopp's decision to join Red Bull as their "Global Head of Soccer" has sparked strong reactions from many German fans. Klopp, who once embodied the romantic ideals of football by coaching the underdog Mainz to the first division, reviving a struggling Dortmund, and restoring glory to Liverpool, is now seen as switching allegiances.

For years, Red Bull has faced criticism from fans worried about the increasing commercialization of the sport they love. Klopp, to many, represented the guardian of traditional football values, a hard-working, authentic figure who connected with the crowd.

Now, at 57, Klopp has returned to the football scene earlier than expected, in a surprising new role, and has faced ridicule and criticism. He had previously announced plans to take a sabbatical, saying he needed time to recharge after "running out of energy."

But does Klopp deserve such backlash after 25 years of demanding work and significant achievements? Fans' frustration is understandable, as Klopp's career has seemed to stand in contrast to what a company like Red Bull represents, at least from their perspective, reports Xinhua.

"I've lost my faith in football," one fan wrote, while others turned Klopp's famous "I am the normal one" comment into "The can one," referring to Red Bull. Some accused him of selling out and declared that football had "died" with his decision.

Critics believe Klopp has tarnished his reputation and undermined his impressive career. However, football figures like Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and former player and pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft have defended Klopp's move. Watzke said he discussed it with his former coach, while Fjortoft called Klopp a gift to football and "the best possible ambassador." He added that Klopp's charisma will have a broad impact on the sport.

While Klopp's decision may be unexpected, he appears ready to explore new territory in football. According to reports, his contract includes an exit clause for the German national team, leaving open the possibility of him becoming head coach one day, should current coach Julian Nagelsmann step down.

Many German clubs are still struggling with traditional structures and the challenge of modernizing their operations and attracting sponsors. As always, Klopp seems to be one step ahead, exploring modern football management to secure the sport's future.

