"Just last year, I dreamt of...": Satwiksairaj pays tribute to late father following BWF World C'ships bronze win

New Delhi [India], September 3 : The Indian men's doubles badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed happiness at securing a bronze medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships with Chirag Shetty, also speaking on how he wanted to share this moment with his late father R Kasi Viswanatham, who passed away way back in February this year.

Satwik and Chirag had to settle for a bronze medal in the World Championships following a heartbreaking loss to China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the semifinals by 19-21, 21-18, 12-21. The first two games remained a closely knitted affair, but the Chinese pair ran rampant, dominating the Indian duo in the decider. This marked the pair's second World Championships medal, after a bronze medal back in 2022 at Tokyo.

Taking to his Instagram, Satwiksairaj posted a special tribute to his father, saying how he dreamt of sharing this moment with his father, but he is no longer by his side, but "life goes on".

Further paying tribute to his father, he said that his "love and blessings will always guide me" and dedicated the medal to him. He also said that the medal belongs not only to him, but to the entire nation.

"A truly special and deeply emotional... at the 2025 World Championships. Standing on the podium, watching the flag rise, I was overwhelmed with emotions," Satwiksairaj wrote.

"Life is unpredictable... Just last year, I dreamt of being here and wished to share this moment with my father. Today, I stand here without him by my side. Life goes on ..But His love and blessings will always guide me. This one's for you, Nanna. Everything I am today, and everything I will achieve tomorrow, is because of you and for you....I'll always strive to make you proud. Love you and miss you a little more..."

"Grateful for the support, the cheers, and everyone who stood by me through this journey. This medal belongs not just to me, but to India, my family, and all of you. Thank you everyone #worldchampionship #badminton #teamindia #gratitude #paris," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy (@satwik_rankireddy)

India has bagged at least one medal in the Badminton World Championships since 2011, with 'Sat-Chi' continuing the streak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor