Juventus legend Giorgi Chiellini rejoins club post-retirement 

Turin, Sep 15 Giorgi Chiellini has returned to the club Juventus following his retirement and will be taking on a managerial role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions.

Chiellini announced his retirement from professional football in December 2023, whilst playing for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, after a remarkable 22-year career, leaving the game as one of the most respected defenders in football, and ended his career winning 27 titles.

Juventus confirmed his return via a statement released on their website, which reads as follows

“Giorgio Chiellini has returned to Juventus, taking on a managerial role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions.”

“Chiellini never truly left the Bianconeri – his heart, soul and values have always remained connected to the club, both on and off the field. As of September 16, he will serve as Head of Football Institutional Relations.”

“Giorgio will report directly to CEO Maurizio Scanavino, representing the club in his new managerial role. His academic background complements his experience as a player, captain and Juventus legend. Welcome back home, Giorgio!”

Over the course of a 17 year tenure with the ‘Old Lady,’ which began in 2005 when he joined from Italian side Fiorentina, Chiellini represented the black and white stripes on 561 occasions, which saw him accumulate close to 47,000 minutes for the side and score 36 goals in the process.

A nine time Serie A winner, five time Italian Cup winner, and five time Italian Super Cup winner, Chiellini left Juventus in 2022 and also won the MLS Cup with the side.

Alongside his illustrious club career, Chiellini played 117 times for Italy, and captained the Azzurri to the 2020 European Championship where he was recognized as the Defender of the Tournament. Chiellini appeared for Italy in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup and registered a total of eight goals and four assists in his time with the National Team.

