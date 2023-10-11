Kabaddi players earn big at PKL Season 10 player auction; 3 players cross 2 crore mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction was successfully conducted in Mumbai on 9-10 October 2023. Pawan Sehrawat, who was acquired by Telugu Titans, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event. A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the Player Auction over the two days, according to a press release by Pro Kabaddi League.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh became the most expensive player in Category C in this year's Player Auction after he was acquired by U Mumba for INR 68 lakh, meanwhile, Zafardanesh's compatriot Amirhossein Bastami was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for INR 30 lakh.

Nitin Kumar emerged as the most expensive player in Category D after he was acquired by Bengal Warriors for INR 32.2 lakh. Furthermore, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan found a place in the Tamil Thalaivas team for INR 31.6 lakh and Ankit was bought for INR 31.5 lakh by Patna Pirates.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "I compliment all the PKL stakeholders and the Mashal team for yet another extraordinary PKL Player Auction. After the record-breaking bids for star players for categories A and B on the opening day, we witnessed remarkable bids for Category D on Day 2 as well. The belief that PKL Teams have in the overall talent pool of the league is truly remarkable. It also demonstrates the continuing success of our League in offering remarkable aspirational opportunities to kabaddi athletes."

Star raider of the Player Auction Pawan Sehrawat spoke about being sold to Telugu Titans for INR 2.6 Cr - the highest-ever, "I have a responsibility for the team. If a franchise has acquired a player for such a high bid, then the franchise expects that player to take the team to a PKL title. I will certainly carry out my responsibilities for the Telugu Titans."

The most expensive defender in PKL history Fazel Atrachali said, "I am extremely happy to join Gujarat Giants. They are a very good team. I played with them in Season 5. They know how to take care of the players. I have a very good feeling about this move."

