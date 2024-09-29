"Kabaddi's evolution is so significant, India could win gold at Olympics": Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has revolutionized the sport by bringing it to millions of households, igniting nationwide interest and making it a marquee fixture in the sporting calendar. The league's success, as highlighted by Bengaluru Bulls Coach Randhir Singh, has led to an increase in the sport's infrastructure, with mats introduced in rural areas and more youth aspiring to become professional players.

The Pro Kabaddi League has not only nurtured stars like Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat, but also brought the local, grassroots essence of kabaddi to the forefront of national consciousness. By offering high-quality broadcasts, expert analysis, and engaging content, Star Sports has elevated Kabaddi's status to a point where it is now a significant contender in global sports, with aspirations of even achieving Olympic recognition.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will kick off on October 18th, 2024 with a showdown between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match at Hyderabad.

On the first edition of the 'Star Sports Press Room' ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, Bengaluru Bulls Coach Randhir Singh, who is the only head coach to have been with the same team since the inaugural season, said, "PKL has improved a lot since its first season. Every village now has mats that are being sold. Practice has started. The kids are giving extraordinary performances. You can see how the kids are coming along. This is the Pro Kabaddi brand. Every parent wants their son to play Pro Kabaddi. They don't want to play in the national team. They want to see their son playing Pro Kabaddi on TV. And I have seen it today, and this is a very big thing for us. Kabaddi has grown so much, maybe no other game has grown so much in India. If Kabaddi was in the Olympic Games today, we can proudly say that we could have won a gold medal because Kabaddi has evolved so much because of Pro Kabaddi," as quoted saying to Star Sports.

He added,"In the first season, I didn't request to be a coach. I said no, thinking it wouldn't be a success. But when they approached me, I accepted their request and joined. Back then, no one knew methere was an Arjuna Award and everything else. Today, if there are 3-4 members, one or two of them will recognize me as the head coach of Bengaluru Bulls, and that's a big thing. Kabaddi has become so popular now that every village has an academy."

Randhir acknowledges that all-rounders play a critical role in the modern game, citing the importance of having versatile players who can adapt to both offense and defense. He compares the value of all-rounders in Kabaddi to legends like Kapil Dev in cricket, noting how they can change the direction of a game. Randhir shares his approach to training raiders to take on defensive roles, which not only improves team cohesion but also increases the overall chances of success. This shift in strategy, where raiders are expected to contribute defensively, reflects the evolving dynamics of Kabaddi.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room, Bengaluru Bulls Coach Randhir Singh said, "In every game, all-rounders have a different value. Who do you ask? Kapil Devhe was an all-rounder, and he made them champions. All-rounders have a different value because we have to change the team again and again. Four players are left in defense. If all-rounders go to the raiders, then there will be no problem in changing the set. So, the value of all-rounders is very high. Even in training, I have taught the raiders to take the role of an all-rounder. Pawan was a defender. Then I made him a raider. Now, he is an all-rounder. So, it keeps changing. It is a combined game. Earlier, the raiders were coming forward, and there was no chance in defense. Now there is. Only then, will there be success. Only then will there be a team of all-rounders,"as quoted saying to Star Sports.

Randhir shared his approach to helping Pardeep Narwal regain his confidence when morale was low. He advised Pardeep to leave behind the pressure of being a 'star' and return to the basics, approaching the game with the same hunger and humility he had as a rookie. Randhir's advice was simple: success lies in maintaining the same work ethic and desire to learn as a young player, regardless of the titles or accolades earned along the way.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room for Pro Kabaddi League, Randhir Singh said, "I told him one thing: Star Pardeep Narwal isn't there anymore. Start from A, B, C, D. Like you came to me in the second season, ask like this: "Sir, how do I have to play?" Leave the stardom behind. Your morale will go up. Weaknesstill the end, we also learn from new players as coaches. Someone has talent, someone has a good reach, someone has a good slipwe learn from them. So I said, "Pardeep, if you want to go up, if you want to do well, then you have to do like Pardeep Narwal, not the 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal. Be the normal Pardeep who came to me in the second season. Do that."

