Kabbadi stars Pardeep, Maninder participate in flag hoisting ceremony ahead of PKL season 11 auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : From time immemorial, kabaddi has been one of the most followed and loved sports in the Indian sporting ecosystem. As the nation celebrated its 78th Independence Day, Kabaddi, the sport that is so deeply rooted in India's culture, took centre stage when Pro Kabaddi League stars Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh visited the Mumbai Public School, a government school for a special flag hoisting ceremony.

After the ceremony, Pardeep and Maninder, who are among the most loved kabaddi players in the country, had a fun session with the school's kabaddi team. Following this, the two legends of the sport, on behalf of the Pro Kabaddi League presented the Mumbai Public School with gifts and a token of appreciation. The morning was rounded off with a cultural programme organised by the school.

Speaking at the event, Pardeep Narwal said that kabaddi is an important part of India's culture.

"Kabaddi is a very important part of India's culture, and it has been played from before independence as well. I am very happy to see that so many kids are still very interested in the sport. Today has been a heart-warming moment for us, here with the students at the special flag hoisting ceremony. I would also like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day," Pardeep was quoted in a state from PKL as saying.

Meanwhile, Maninder thanked the citizens for supporting kabaddi.

"Every corner in our country has kids playing kabaddi and we hope to see this continue for years to come. Kabaddi is in everyone's blood and the love people show for the sport, keeps us motivated. I want to thank every Indian for doing their bit to support Kabaddi, and I hope they continue to do so. And we would also like to thank the PKL as they have helped make the sport better from all aspects. Happy Independence Day, India," Maninder said.

The PKL season 11 player auction will take on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. Over 500 players will go under the hammer in the two-day player auction.

