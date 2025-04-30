Kalinga Super Cup: Rei Tachikawa strike takes Jamshedpur FC into maiden final

Bhubaneswar, April 30 Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa scored the all-important goal in the 87th minute as Jamshedpur FC made it to the final of the Kalinga Super Cup for the first time, after defeating Mumbai City FC 1-0 at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Wednesday. Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the final to be played on Saturday.

In the second semifinal, Jamshedpur had more say in attacks from the beginning and breached the rival defence twice early in the match. While Mumbai averted danger at the expense of a corner at the start, goalkeeper Rehenesh Thumbirumbu was quick to thwart the set-piece a couple of minutes later.

Rehenesh came to his team’s rescue once again in the 31st minute when Jordan Murray’s header from inside the six-yard box had a goal written all over it. But Rehenesh displayed remarkable reflexes to rise to the occasion and punch away the ball.

Mumbai, which had earlier registered two convincing wins in the tournament, found it difficult to find their rhythm. Except for a fine Lallianzuala Chhangte cross from the left that had the potential to fetch a goal, the islanders couldn’t stretch the Jamshedpur defence much.

Things didn’t improve in the second half, with the teams creating fewer chances. While Mumbai continued to struggle up front, Jamshedpur were distinctly unlucky not to find the target at least twice after the hour mark.

On both occasions, the post came to Mumbai’s rescue, though goalkeeper Rehenesh was beaten hands down. After Stephen Eze rued his luck for the post to stand in his way, seasoned midfielder Pronay Halder’s low drive met with a similar fate a couple of minutes later.

The constant pounding at the rival goal finally bore fruit for Jamshedpur FC in the 87th minute. After a combined move from Khalid Jamil’s men was cleared by the Mumbai defenders in a rather clumsy manner, Tachikawa picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed a left-footer that deflected off a defender before going in.

For the rest of the period, including the six minutes of injury time, Mumbai tried their best to retrieve the situation. But Jamshedpur, expectedly, put more men in defence to keep their lead intact.

Rei Tachikawa was presented the Kalinga Player of the Match award by Shri Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, Hon'ble MLA, Dharmasala, Odisha.

In the first semi-final played earlier in the day, FC Goa defeated Mohun Bagan SG 3-1. While FC Goa will be looking to emulate their Super Cup victory in 2019, Jamshedpur FC will be in uncharted waters, having made it to the final of the tournament for the first time.

