Kaneria flays Pakistan's Test series loss to Bangladesh, says 'even a mohalla team is better than them'

New Delhi, Sep 25 Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria didn’t hold back in his scathing criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan team following their humiliating Test series loss to Bangladesh. It was Pakistan’s first-ever Test series defeat to Bangladesh and Kaneria expressed his frustration, even going so far as to say that "a mohalla team is better than them."

The two-match series saw Pakistan dominate the first Test with a resounding 10-wicket victory. However, in a shocking turnaround, Bangladesh chased down 185 runs in the second Test with six wickets in hand, marking the third-highest successful run chase by a visiting team on Pakistani soil. The loss has raised serious concerns about the direction of the team under Babar Azam's leadership.

In an interview with IANS, Kaneria didn’t mince words while talking about the Pakistan team's recent performance against Bangladesh.

“The level of the Pakistan cricket team is so low that even a mohalla team is better than them, and all this is because of the PCB. They are to be blamed for such a below-par show from the national side. The luxuries of the captain’s ‘kursi’ (chair) and the chairmanship at the PCB spoil minds,” he said, highlighting the disconnect between the leadership and the performance on the field.

Kaneria, also pointed out what he sees as a flawed decision by the PCB in replacing former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed with Babar Azam. Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, had been performing well across formats, but Kaneria believes the current leadership cannot handle pressure situations.

"I don't know why Babar Azam was given the leadership responsibility despite Sarfaraz Ahmed's good captaincy. Currently, there is no captain material in the Pakistan team. A captain is someone who takes the pressure on his shoulders and carries the team forward with his performance, which both Babar and Shan Masood have failed to do,” Kaneria lamented. "Can't they have scored one century against Bangladesh in their home conditions?"

Kaneria also drew a comparison between Pakistan and their arch-rivals, India, emphasising that Indian players have consistently stepped up to the plate when required, creating a world-class team.

“When you look at the current Indian team, everyone takes responsibility and performs when it is needed. Shubman (Gill), Rishabh (Pant), (Ravichandran) Ashwin — everyone contributes, and that is why they are a world-class team,” he added.

As someone who has closely observed the evolution of Indian cricket, Kaneria had high praise for Rishabh Pant, India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter. Despite Pant’s recent injury struggles, Kaneria suggested that he could be a future leader for India, especially in Test cricket.

“Rishabh Pant can lead India in Tests in the future. He has that caliber. He is performing very well after his injury comeback, and being a wicketkeeper, he keeps himself engaged with the bowlers and fielders always. Indian cricket is going great guns,” Kaneria said.

