Karna Kadur, Musa Sherif sets quickest time in Super Special Stage of Asia Pacific Rally Championship

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 : Reigning National Champion Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif of Arka Motorsports set the quickest time in the Super Special Stage of the Asia Cup leg of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Asia Pacific Rally Championship, which got underway here at the Madras International Circuit.

The Championship is promoted by Vamcy Merla, as per a press release from the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

Bengaluru's Karna Kadur with experienced co-driver Musa Sherif of Kerala clocked the fastest combined time of 2 minutes and 50.9 seconds for the two loops of 1.45-km gravel stage where two cars begin simultaneously to provide a vantage view for the spectators.

Ammittrajit Ghosh along with Ashwin Naik set the pace after the first lap to top table but Karna Kadur responded with a blistering 1min, 24.4sec, lap in his second loop to become the quickest driver of the day.

Jason Saldanha and PV Srinivasa Murthy finished the day in second place, while Ghosh and Naik had to be content with third place after the Super Special on Day 1.

Promoted by Vamcy Merla and organised by Madras Motor Sports Club, the APRC will run six more special stages on Saturday and five on Sunday for a total stage distance of 135km of fast and technical terrain.

A record number of 21 entries were confirmed for the Asia Zone round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), scheduled from April 25 to 27 at the Madras International Circuit.

Defending champions of APRC India leg, Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap of Arka Motorsports, and the reigning National champions Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif, are spearhead the competition. They will be given a tough challenge by former INRC champion and ERC round winner Amittrajit Ghosh, 2019 INRC champion Chetan Shivram and co-driver E Shivaprakash and Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla, who has entered with co-driver Santhosh Thomas.

Naveen recently won the RC3 class of the Kenyan Rally Championship, part of the World Rally Championship circuit. Arnav Pratap Singh along with co-driver Rohit N and Janson Saldanha along with PVS Murthy, will be the other drivers to watch out for.

Anushriya Gulati of Shimla will be the only lady entry while Hyderabad's Jeet Jhabhak will debut the Hyundai i20 in the INRC.

