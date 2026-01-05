Karnataka boys, Maharashtra girls crowned champions of Junior National Kho Kho

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Host Karnataka claimed the boys' title in the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship with a thrilling 35-30 victory over defending champions Maharashtra in the final. In the girls' category, Maharashtra defended their title by defeating Odisha 34-33 in a high-octane final played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Gunjur on Sunday.

In the boys’ semifinals, Maharashtra edged out Kolhapur 33-31, while Karnataka dominated Madhya Bharat 33-20. In the girls’ semifinals, Maharashtra triumphed over Punjab 28-14, and Odisha beat Kolhapur 29-27.

Sneha Lamkane (Maharashtra) won the 'Janaki Award' as the best player in the girls’ category, while B. Vijay (Karnataka) received the 'Veer Abhimanyu Award' as the best player in the boys’ category.

Among the finalist teams, Diksha Katekar (Maharashtra) was named best attacker and Archana Pradhan (Odisha) best defender in the girls’ category. Raj Jadhav (Maharashtra) was named best attacker, and Prajjwal Y. (Karnataka) best defender in the boys’ category.

The 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship, held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Gunjur, Bengaluru, from December 31 to January 4, showcased emerging talent and reinforced Kho Kho’s growing grassroots stature.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), said, “My heartiest congratulations to all participants, including the winning teams and runners-up. Junior Nationals is a vital platform for identifying, nurturing, and promoting young talent. It aligns with the aspirations of junior athletes nationwide and offers valuable learning for everyone involved.”

Dr. M.S. Tyagi, Chairman, Organisation & Administration, KKFI, emphasised organisational excellence and athlete development: “Championships like the Junior Nationals are essential for competitive exposure and instilling discipline, teamwork, and professionalism in young players.”

Lokeshwara, President of the Karnataka State Kho Kho Association, reflected on the event: “It has been a privilege to host the Junior National Championship successfully. Our focus was on smooth organisation, fair competition, and a positive experience for all teams and officials.”

Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, KKFI, highlighted talent identification: “The pan-India participation reflects Kho Kho’s strong grassroots presence. These young athletes have a bright future, with more youth pursuing careers in the sport.”

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship (Men & Women) 2025-26 will be held from January 11-15 in Kazipet, Telangana.

The 35th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Boys & Girls) 2025-26 is scheduled for January 31 to February 4 in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor