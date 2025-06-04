Karnataka erupts in joy to celebrate RCB's victory, congratulations pour in

Bengaluru, June 4 Karnataka, especially its capital Bengaluru city, erupted in joy following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory in the final match of the IPL 2025 tournament late on Tuesday night. Fans burst crackers and poured onto the streets to celebrate till early Wednesday morning hours.

In pubs, bars and restaurants, fans cheered and celebrated the thrilling victory, donning RCB jerseys and caps. Crackers lit up Bengaluru's arterial roads.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while praising RCB, said, "Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph. The dream has finally come true -- Ee Sala Cup Namde. From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world."

"The RCB boys have, through their organised team performance throughout the tournament, made the dreams of millions of fans come true today. This victory for RCB embodies Virat Kohli's 18 years of dedication, loyalty, and commitment. There's no doubt that every RCB player delivered a champion performance in all departments -- bowling, batting, and fielding. This is a day that created history... Finally, this time, the cup is ours," the Chief Minister added.

Siddaramaiah watched the IPL final match on a tablet from Bengaluru's HAL Airport immediately after returning from his Gadag district tour.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the RCB team for winning the IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in the T20 final match.

Expressing his sincere wishes to the RCB team for realising an 18-year-long dream, Deputy CM Shivakumar joyfully declared, "This time, the cup is ours!"

The Deputy CM, who watched the match on a TV screen in Bengaluru, celebrated enthusiastically as RCB secured the victory.

In a media statement, he extended his best wishes to the team, highlighting how Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's team materialised the aspirations that all of Karnataka had yearned for on this auspicious day and moment.

Union Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team for their thrilling victory in the IPL 2025 tournament.

Releasing a media statement on RCB's victory, Union Minister Kumaraswamy expressed his joy, saying, "This time the cup is ours."

He congratulated Patidar's team for playing with spirit, and especially lauded veteran player Virat Kohli.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the RCB Bangalore team for their historic dual victory in the IPL tournament. The magnificent cricket displayed by Patidar's team, which fulfilled the dreams of six and a half crore Kannadigas, has captivated not only Kannadigas but also cricket lovers across the entire world."

"In my opinion, this victory is a magnificent milestone in Karnataka's cricket history. I especially congratulate veteran player Virat Kohli, who dedicated himself to the team's success for a long period of 18 years," the Union Minister expressed happily.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "What a stellar end to a stellar campaign by RCB. It took us 18 years to reach here, but we made it and that's what truly matters. This win is personal for every fan who stood by RCB through the ups and downs, who believed, cheered, and never gave up. Here's to the spirit of play bold and the RCB family this is just the beginning."

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the RCB team, who have become champions by defeating the Punjab team in the IPL final! The final match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was extremely thrilling. The precise bowling attack by the RCB bowlers and the team's cohesive play ended the eighteen-year trophy drought in IPL history. Under the leadership of RCB Captain Rajat Patidar, the dreams of millions of fans have come true, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire RCB team."

