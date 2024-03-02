Karnataka government officially launches India's first ever International Stand Up-Paddling event

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 : The Government of Karnataka officially launched India's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling event, the India Paddle Festival, in the presence of UT Khader, Honourable speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and District In-Charge Minister of Dakshin Kannada, Government of Karnataka and Dhananjaya Shetty, Chairman, Surfing Swami Foundation.

Additionally, the occasion featured the unveiling of the India Paddle Festival logo. The three-day SUP championship, presented by the Government of Karnataka and organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation, is scheduled to take place at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from March 8 to March 10, 2024, preceding the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

Present at the launch event, UT Khader, Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly said, We need more of these events in Dakshina Kannada to highlight the beauty of our coastline, culture and cuisine. We are excited to host the inaugural India Paddle Festival in Mangaluru".

Speaking on the occasion, Dhananjaya Shetty, Chairman, Surfing Swami Foundation, said, "On behalf of the surfing community, I would like to express my gratitude towards the Government of Karnataka for stepping up and supporting us to host the country's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling event. We take pride and immense pleasure in hosting the event on such a grand scale, and we will leave no stone unturned to make this event a grand success".

While the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced their entry in India with the country's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship last month The India Paddle Festival will be the first step in an exciting new development journey for the organization, as a significant growth of the sport in the region over the coming years. Presented by Karnataka Tourism, organized by Surfing Swami Foundation, the India Paddle Festival will welcome a selection of top athletes from the APP World Tour, as well as other aspiring professionals from the region.

