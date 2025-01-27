Karnataka swimmers shine at 2nd Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, clinching 51 Medals

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27 : Karnataka swimmers made waves at the second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, where they secured an outstanding 51 medals, including 17 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze. The state's dominant performance was evident as they swept the top honours across multiple categories in the open-water competition held at the pristine Mangalore Surf Club beach.

The competition, organised by Mangalore Surf Club on Sunday, saw over 200 swimmers from nine states compete in five categories. Karnataka's dominance was particularly evident in the 250m and 500m events, where they swept all 12 medals in both the men's and women's divisions. In addition, they took home 19 medals across the 1.5 km category, 15 medals in the 3 km category, and 5 medals in the newly introduced 6 km category, as per a press release from Mangalore Surf Club.

The medals and certificates were presented to the winners by Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA for Mangalore North, and Commandant Munish Aggarwal, Coast Guard Air Enclave, Mangalore Division, both of whom were honoured guests at the event.

While Karnataka took the lion's share of medals, other states also brought home honours. Tamil Nadu swimmers earned 4 medals, Maharashtra and Goa swimmers claimed 3 each, and Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi swimmers added to the medal tally with 1 or 2 medals each.

Speaking about the event, Chirag Shambu, President of Mangalore Surf Club, expressed his joy, "We are thrilled with the success of the second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship. The competition was fierce, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. We're grateful for the support from our sponsors and look forward to an even bigger event next year."

Rishabhraj Shetty, Contest Director for Den Den Swim 2.0 said, "This year's event was a thrilling experience for all. The weather and water conditions were favourable, and the absence of jellyfish incidents allowed the competition to proceed smoothly. The athletes had a great time, and we're already planning for next year."

The Den Den Sea Swim continues to grow, attracting swimmers from all over India, and is also a key event in raising awareness about sea safety. Supported by the Indian Coast Guard, the championship serves as a crucial platform for promoting water safety.

The Den Den Sea Swim 2025 Winners of Individual Events are as follows:

-Group 1: Birth Years: 2013-2014 (500 mts)

Men

First Place - Amith Pavan

Second Place - Samrudh A

Third Place - Nandan M. Karkera

Women

First Place - Diya Naik

Second Place - Saanvi R

Third Place - Prapthi J. P

-Group 2: Birth Years: 2010-2012 (1.5 km)

Men

First Place - Daksh Prasad

Second Place - Naithik N

Third Place - Likith Ramachandra

Women

First Place - Namratha R

Second Place - Shravya K

Third Place - Charvi

-Group 3: Birth Years: 2007-2009 (1.5 km) and (3 km)

Men

First Place - Diganth V S Alaister Samuel Rego

Second Place - Aniketh N H. Rithik Darshan

Third Place - Prajwal P Pratheek J.P.

Women

First Place - Poorvi M.

-Group 4: Birth Years: 1995-2006 - 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km

Men

First Place - Aryan Sapute Jatin B Devansh Rai

Second Place - Siddharth M Rohith Sharma Mayank Kothari

Third Place - Anway Das Varun Ergila Ron Silver

Women

First Place - Ines Garner Anjali Nair Hethavi Vinay Shah

Second Place - Ananya Pachauri Anjali Muniraj

Third Place - Sree Laxmi

-Group 5: Birth Years: 1980-1994 - 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km

Men

First Place - Anthony Varrounis Adib Sanketh Bengre

Second Place - Rahul Surya Kaushik Boloor Govind Satish

Third Place - Valluru V Kiran Kumar Sachin Shinde Ashwin V

Women

First Place - Namratha Gada Arunima Bose Eva Buzo

Second Place - Sasha D'Lima Somashree Roychowdury

Third Place - Nerisha D'Souza

-Group 6: Birth Years: 1979 and before - 1.5 km, 3 km, and 6 km

Men

First Place - Pradeep Kumar Yajnaraj Somayaji Hemanth Kumar

Second Place - Praveen Pinto Dr S. Sudesh Shastry Vinay Dileep Shah

Third Place - Rana Ghosh Sravan Kumar Vashista Saravanan M. P.

Women

First Place - Vidya Ramesh Shanbhog Kshama Vibhakar

-Group 7: For Kids below 10 years [born 2015 and after] - (250 mts)

Men

First Place - Likhith M. Achar

Second Place - Manish V

Third Place - Maneeth P

Women

First Place - Tanvi G.D.

Second Place - Dhruvika V.

Third Place - Prapthi S. Shetty.

