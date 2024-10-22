Karnataka wins 24th National Para-Swimming Championship

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 22 : The 24th National Para-Swimming Championship concluded on a triumphant note as Karnataka secured the overall championship title with an impressive 392 points.

In a closely contested event, Maharashtra finished in second place with 378 points, while Rajasthan took third with 248 points.

The event witnessed participation from 518 swimmers, with 360 men and 158 women competing across various categories. Remarkably, 231 of the participants were first-time competitors, reflecting the expanding reach of para-swimming across the nation.

The championship, held over several days, featured swimmers from 28 states, with 21 of them securing medals, underlining the competitive spirit and widespread talent present in the para-swimming community. Karnataka's victory in the team standings was driven by the outstanding performances of its athletes, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in para-swimming as per the press release by PCI and Goa Paralympic Association.

In the individual championship categories, Mohammed Aasim from Kerala emerged as the Men's Senior champion, showcasing his exceptional skills in the pool. Ravi Karthik from Andhra Pradesh won the Men's Junior title, while Revansh from Haryana triumphed in the Men's Sub-Junior category. In the women's division, Karnataka's own Sharanya clinched the Women's Senior title. Maharashtra celebrated success with Saee Pujair winning the Women's Junior championship and Abha Ganesh taking home the Women's Sub-Junior title.

The championship highlighted the talent and determination of para-athletes across India, many of whom were competing at a national level for the first time. The event served as a platform to foster inclusivity in sports and inspire others to pursue para-athletic endeavours. It also reflected the commitment of athletes, organizers, and supporters in promoting para-sports as a vital part of India's sporting culture.

The success of this year's championship has set the stage for even greater participation in the future, with organizers expressing confidence that the event will continue to grow, nurturing and showcasing the talents of para-athletes from all corners of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor