Karnataka Wrestling Association to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru this December

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 : The Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA) is set to host the upcoming 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8. This prestigious event will showcase India's top wrestlers, including Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat, U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal, Sujeet, Deepak Punia, Reetika Hooda, Sonam, Radhika, Manisha, Bipasha, Priya, Udit, Chirag, Sunil Kumar, and Narinder Cheema, among others.

For the first time, this marquee national championship will take place in the southern state of Karnataka, marking a revival of the sport in the region. Karnataka has a rich wrestling heritage, with traditional bouts and local competitions historically attracting enthusiastic crowds. The forthcoming championship aims to rekindle this legacy and inspire a new generation of wrestlers.

The event will be held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India and is expected to feature over 1,000 participants and officials from 25 affiliated state member units, as well as the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and the Services Sports Promotion Board (SSPB). Competitions will span three disciplines: Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling.

"The Wrestling Federation of India is proud to bring the Senior National Wrestling Championship to Karnataka for the first time. All of India's top wrestlers will participate in this event, and we are excited to work alongside the Karnataka Wrestling Association to make this championship a success," said Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, according to a press release from the Karnataka Wrestling Association.

With preparations in full swing, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, President of the Karnataka Wrestling Association and Joint Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, stated, "It is both an honour and a privilege for Karnataka to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship. This event not only highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of wrestlers nationwide but also underscores Karnataka's growing prominence as a hub for sports and athletic excellence," as per a press release from the Karnataka Wrestling Association.

He further added, "We are committed to providing a world-class platform that celebrates current talent and nurtures future Olympians, inspiring generations to embrace the sport of wrestling. We look forward to a championship filled with outstanding performances, sportsmanship, and national pride."

Participation in the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship is open to all affiliated units of the Wrestling Federation of India. Each unit may send a team of up to ten wrestlers and three coaches per discipline.

The competition will follow WFI and UWW wrestling rules on three approved mats, with weight categories as follows: Freestyle (57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 92 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg); Greco-Roman (55 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg); and Women's Wrestling (50 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg, 59 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg, and 76 kg).

All state units must submit their list of grapplers by November 25.

