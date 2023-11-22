Karthik, Laxmi Narayanan enter Sub-junior boys’ billiards semis

Chennai, Nov 22 Mayank Karthik of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s Laxmi Narayanan romped into the Sub-junior boys’ billiards semifinals of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the semifinals on Thursday, last year’s finalist Karthik will meet Mayur Garg of Gujarat, and Laxmi Narayanan, a semifinalist last year, will take on G Srikanth of Telangana.

“I am thrilled to make it to the semifinals again and looking to go the distance this time,” said Laxmi Narayanan.

The Sub-Junior and Junior billiards & snooker for girls will be held between December 14 and December 21, and the 6-Red snooker for men and women from November 30 to December 7.

The senior billiards & snooker for men and women between December 6 and December 22 and the Masters snooker from December 21 to December 25.

