Kartik Singh of India tied 10th at Nomura Cup

Hai Phong [Vietnam], October 17 : Indian teenage golfer Kartik Singh shot an even-par 72 in the second round, following a first-round 1-under 71, to remain in the top 10 at the halfway stage of the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for the Nomura Cup.

The 14-year-old, India's top-ranked player and a member of the junior Presidents Cup International team, recorded four birdies against three bogeys in the first round, followed by two birdies and two bogeys in the second round. He is currently 1-under for 36 holes and tied for 10th place. Kartik is one of 10 players under par after two rounds in the 57-player field.

Japan's Masayuki Yamashita (71-65) and Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Minh (71-65) are tied for the lead. Three playersNew Zealanders Joshua Bai and Robby Turnbull, along with Australian Declan O'Donovanare tied for third at 4-under overall.

Among other Indian players, Anant Singh Ahlawat (75-74) is tied for 24th, and Rohit (74-76) is tied for 27th.

In the 19-nation team competition, the Indian team is placed eighth at 3-over. Japan leads the standings at 10-under, with Vietnam tied with New Zealand for second place at 8-under after the second round of the 2024 Nomura Cup at Vinpearl Hai Phong. In the team event, the two best scores from each round are counted.

Japan, aiming for their 11th Nomura Cup title and a second consecutive win after their 2022 triumph, holds a two-stroke lead over New Zealand and hosts Vietnam.

There is a seven-stroke gap back to Korea and Australia at 1-under 287. They are followed by Hong Kong China (289), China (290), India (291), Thailand (292), Chinese Taipei and Malaysia (294), United Arab Emirates and Singapore (297), Philippines (302), Pakistan (314), Saudi Arabia (326), Myanmar (327), Mongolia (349), and Guam (350).

