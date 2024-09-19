Kartik, Vedant lead Indian team at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship golf

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Kartik Singh, who is yet to turn 15, hopes to find the breakthrough for India at the highly competitive Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.

The teenager, who last year made the cut at 13 years nine months and 22 days to become, what is believed to be the youngest ever to do so, is now ready to go for the big prize. The AAC will be held in two weeks' time from October 3 to October 6.

In 2024, Kartik has grown by leaps and bounds. Competing in just over a dozen tournaments which carry World Amateur Golf Ranking points, he has been in Top-10 as many as 11 times and of those only once has he been outside Top six. They also include two highly acclaimed international wins at the Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters in early February and then the Singapore Junior golf championships. His 2024 success also included the Boys 13-14 division in the Junior World Championships in San Diego.

However, the two major highlights have been the sixth place at the R&A Junior Boys and the third place at the Junior Players Championships at the famous TPC Sawgrass.

Having been named to the Junior President's Cup International team, Kartik, despite his world rank of 175 in the world, is seen as one of the dark horses at the 2024 Asia Pacific Amateur Championships in Japan.

Kartik, who is still growing in height and strength has shown steady improvement in all parts of his game.

Apart from Kartik, The Indian Golf Union's team, which has been chosen on the basis of World Amateur Golf Rankings and players available, will also include Rakshit Dahiya, Krishnav Nikhil Chopra and Vedant Sirohi.

Playing for Webber International University, Vedant has been in fine form as he just shot a 54-hole individual record for his school and placed second, as did his team. On

India's best ever placing has been second place by Rayhan Thomas, who was runner-up in Sentosa, Singapore in 2018. The Dubai-based Indian Rayhan has since turned professional and even won on India's Professional Tour of India Tour.

At the Seahawk Sailboat Shoot-out, Sirohi shot even par in round one with a 67. In round two, Sirohi improved to three under par to leap into fourth place heading into round three. Sirohi shot two under par for a 65 in round three, narrowly missing the top spot on an eagle from the golfer in first place. Sirohi was five under par for the tournament, finishing in a tie for second.

Chopraa, whose father was an India cricketer, won two events in India, and was 12th at the Porter Cup in the US.

The fourth player, Rakshit Dahiya has won three times in India this season, and was fifth at the Singapore Junior Boys, where Kartik was the champion.

As many as 113 players have been confirmed for the Championship, which will finally have 120 players.

Created in 2009, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was established by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region.

The champion will receive an invitation to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament and The 153rd Open, while the runner(s)-up will gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

The confirmed list which has players from 38 APGC member organizations is highlighted by defending champion Jasper Stubbs of Australia and four players representing China inside the top 100 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking: Wenyi Ding (No. 4), Xihuan Chang (No. 36), Xiangyun Bai (No. 61) and Paul Chang (No. 97).

