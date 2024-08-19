Karun Nair eyes resurgence with Mysuru Warriors amid strong domestic comeback

New Delhi, Aug 19 After more than a year away from representing Karnataka and over seven years since his last appearance for India, Karun Nair eyes international comeback on the backdrop of the Maharaja Trophy T20 league.

Nair leads Mysuru Warriors, who fell short by eight runs in last year's final against the Manish Pandey-led Hubli Tigers, and they have high hopes this year. Nair was a standout performer during the 2023 campaign, topping the run charts with 532 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 162.69.

The 32-year-old cricketer views this season as critical to his personal and professional revival. Having struggled for regular opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last six years, Nair believes he still has plenty to offer.

Following a year of limited game time with Karnataka, Nair made a strategic switch to Vidarbha ahead of the 2023-24 season, seeking consistent playing opportunities. His immediate goal, however, is to lead the Warriors to the trophy while continuing his journey back to the top.

"They say a player peak at 30-31; I would like to believe that’s true in my case," Nair told ESPNcricinfo. "The last one-year has been good. After last year’s Maharaja T20, I had a pretty good domestic season."

Nair’s performance was indeed noteworthy. He scored 690 runs for Vidarbha during their 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign, which ended with a loss to Mumbai in the final. His T20 exploits included a match-winning unbeaten 95 off 52 balls in Vidarbha’s record chase against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Nair also struck a century and a fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, despite finishing with a modest overall tally of 230 runs in seven innings.

Reflecting on his comeback, Nair said, "If you told me at the start of last season that I would score these many runs, I would have taken that. I had been at home for a year, staved off opportunities, and when nothing worked out, I asked myself what I could do. So, when I got the chance, it felt good to be able to contribute again. The tough years have helped me push myself that much more. For me, the most important game is the one I am playing now. Be it a league game or a domestic game, I have learned not to look far ahead."

Nair’s resurgence led to an unexpected opportunity when he was called back by Northamptonshire for seven County Championship games earlier this year. Despite not featuring in the IPL, Nair spent the early part of the summer in challenging English conditions, where he amassed 487 runs in 11 innings, including a career-best 202 not out.

"I couldn’t even feel the bat because of the layers we were playing with," Nair said. "It was tough, but pushing myself through those tough conditions and scoring runs gave me a lot of satisfaction. There’s nothing more confidence-boosting than scoring runs on those pitches early in the summer when the ball does all sorts of things."

Since returning to India, Nair has been focusing on maintaining his batting rhythm after a brief break. Although overlooked for the Duleep Trophy, he remains confident in his game.

"I feel like I’m batting as well as I’ve ever done. I am in a good headspace; I know where my game is. I am just making sure that if I get opportunities, wherever they may be, I focus on making the most of those chances so that I can climb up the stairs again. It’s still exciting to wake up each morning and dream of finding a way back to play Test cricket. That keeps me going. I would love to win trophies; we missed out on the Ranji last year. I will try to correct it this year."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor