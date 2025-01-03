Karun Nair sets world record for scoring most runs without dismissal in List A

Vizianagaram, Jan 3 India batter and Vidarbha captain Karun Nair set a world record for the most consecutive runs scored in List A cricket without dismissal, amassing over 500 runs before finally losing his wicket in the match against Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chasing a formidable target of 308 runs, Nair led Vidarbha’s charge with a brilliant 112-run knock, which eventually saw him dismissed for the first time in Vidarbha's fourth match of the tournament. His innings, alongside opener Yash Rathod’s century, formed the backbone of the team's chase, helping the team edge closer to victory.

Nair shattered the previous world record of 527 consecutive runs in List A cricket without dismissal, set by New Zealand’s James Franklin in 2010.

The 33-year-old has been in sublime form throughout the tournament. His historic run began with an unbeaten 112 against Jammu and Kashmir in a successful chase. He followed it with a composed 44 not out against Chhattisgarh before reaching new heights with consecutive centuries: a blistering 163 not out against Chandigarh and an elegant 111 not out against Tamil Nadu.

Nair’s string of performances not only helped Vidarbha maintain an unbeaten streak but also propelled the team to the top of Group E with 16 points. His ability to anchor the innings, score at will, and guide his team to victory underscores his immense value as a leader and a batter.

Nair was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

